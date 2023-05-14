3 ways Browns got screwed by the NFL on 2023 schedule
By Randy Gurzi
On Thursday night, the 2023 schedule was released and we now know what the Cleveland Browns campaign will look like. While we already knew who they would be facing, the question of when each game would take place was finally answered.
Now that we've had a few days to pick the schedule apart, here are three ways the league put the Browns in a tough spot at different points of the year.
3. Pittsburgh games come after tougher AFC North test
There's been some rumbling about the gauntlet Cleveland has to start the season, and that's true that it will be tough. They start out with a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by a road game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
They then head back home to face the Tennessee Titans followed by the Baltimore Ravens. Some don't care for the early divisional games but that's really not too bad. The Steelers and Bengals both started out slow in 2022 and if that's the case again in 2023, Cleveland can take advantage and reel off some divisional wins.
Even if that's not the case, getting half of these games out of the way early isn't bad at all. Having said that, it's not ideal that they see Pittsburgh twice after facing a tougher AFC North opponent this year.
Not only do they face them in Week 2 after taking on the Bengals, but they will see them for the second time in Week 11, which comes after a Week 10 trip to Baltimore. The good news is, the Browns can make gain some ground by taking advantage of these games but it feels as though this plays in the favor of the Steelers.