Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
It's finally here. The 2023 NFL Schedule release is live and that means we know what the Cleveland Browns schedule is going to be.
Before the unveiling, it became known that Cleveland was going to open the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. They will then head to Pittsburgh in Week 2, to take on the Steelers on Monday Night Football. They have one other prime-time game, which is in Week 17 when they host the New York Jets — now led by Aaron Rodgers.
With those games and all others now known, let's now look at each game with a week-by-week prediction.
Cleveland Browns schedule and prediction
Week 1: Bengals at Browns
The "we have Joe Burrow's number" talk has died down since he led the Bengals to a 23-10 win in Week 14 last season. Since then, the Bengals have gotten even better — which is a bit scary.
They added Orlando Brown in free agency and then drafted Myles Murphy at defensive end, Jordan Battle at safety, and Chase Brown at running back. That's a rather impressive haul for a team that was already one of the best in the AFC.
When Cleveland faces Cincy for the first time this season, it's going to be a measuring stick for them. Not only will they see where they are in the AFC North but also the AFC as a whole. That pressure might be too much for them to start off the season — remember, it will take time for this defense to mesh, and playing Burrow is never easy. Cincy wins but that makes their re-match even more important.
Final Score: Bengals 26, Browns 17