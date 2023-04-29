3 WRs Browns could have taken instead of Cedric Tillman
Following a night to reflect, the Cedric Tillman pick could wind up working out for the Cleveland Browns. He's a big-bodied wideout who did have a fantastic 2021 campaign for Tennessee.
Even so, he had one full season of production in five years with the Volunteers and is one of the older wideouts in this class. He also ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, so he's not likely to come into the league and threaten defenses deep.
With all that being said, the positional need was there, and taking a wideout made a lot of sense. But what other options could Andrew Berry have pulled the trigger on?
Browns WR prospect No. 3: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Like Tillman, A.T. Perry is on the older side. In fact, Perry is six months older and will turn 24 during his rookie season. But the guardrails that Andrew Berry has worked with seemed to be slightly relaxed as they not only drafted Tillman but also had done plenty of homework on Tank Dell.
Perry is also similar to Tillman in that he didn't play much early in his career, making nine appearances in the first two seasons. But then he broke out in 2021 with 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns on 71 receptions. Perry then followed this up with a 1,096-yard campaign with 11 more touchdowns on 81 catches in 2022.
He's also got plenty of size at 6-foot-3 (and a half) and 198 pounds. Throw in the fact that he ran a 4.47 and averaged more than 18 yards per catch in 2021 and he's clearly someone with upside.
But if we're being honest, Perry might have a lower floor than Tillman — and that's likely the reason Cleveland went the way they did.