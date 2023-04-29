3 WRs Browns could have taken instead of Cedric Tillman
Browns WR prospect No. 1: Josh Downs, North Carolina
Out of all the wideouts on the board when Cleveland was on the clock at No. 74, Josh Downs was the most surprising. The North Carolina product was mocked in Round 1 early on during the process. While that might have been too high, almost no one saw him falling out of Round 2.
But he did as the Indianapolis Colts selected him at No. 79 overall, not long after the Browns took Tillman. Had Cleveland elected to roll with Downs instead, they would have gotten someone with insane collegiate production and the ability to be a long-term starter in the slot according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.
"Free-flowing athlete with dynamic footwork and an instinctive feel for how to elude opponents. Downs posted off-the-charts production over the last two seasons as an undersized slot with an oversized will. His confidence jumps off the tape and he has proven himself to be better at catching through contact than you might expect. While his route running is effective and fun to watch, coaches will need him to become more disciplined and efficient in order to maintain the timing of play designs. Downs might not have prototypical size, but he’s well-positioned to keep stacking catches and making plays as a starting NFL slot receiver."- Zierlein, NFL.com
Downs was a beast over the past two seasons with 195 receptions for 2,364 yards with 19 touchdowns in that span. Hardly anyone expected him to be there at No. 74 and had they pulled the trigger on this pick, it might have offered much more upside.