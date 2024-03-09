4 affordable free-agent targets for the Browns this offseason
These 4 free agents would fit well with the Cleveland Browns but also wouldn't break the bank
By Randy Gurzi
3. Richie James, Wide Receiver/Returner
Cleveland hoped to have a dynamic return man in each of the past two seasons with Jakeem Grant. Unfortunately, they never saw him play in the regular season. An Achilles injury ended his 2022 campaign during training camp and then a knee injury on the first preseason snap put an end to the 2023 season for Grant.
With him out, the Browns struggled to find a quality returner. Perhaps they can finally find their guy this offseason in Richie James.
A seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, James just won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. In nine games, he had 20 punt returns for 200 yards and 187 yards on nine kickoff returns. In his career, James has 747 yards on punt returns with an average of 7.9 per run back and 1,268 yards on kickoffs with a touchdown.
James has also been utilized as a weapon on offense with 105 receptions for 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns. His best campaign in this regard was 2022 when he had 569 yards and four touchdowns for the New York Giants in 57 catches.
Soon to be 29, James is still a burner and made roughly $1.2 million for the Chiefs in 2023. At that rate, the Browns would be happy to add someone who can provide a spark as a returner as well as providing an occasional deep threat.