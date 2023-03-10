4 Big-name free agents linked to Cleveland Browns in 2023 offseason
The Cleveland Browns are ready to make some moves in free agency as they're being linked to some big-name players this offseason
With free agency just around the corner, the rumors are starting to come rolling in. The good news for those who root for the orange and brown is that the Cleveland Browns are expected to be big players this offseason.
General manager Andrew Berry is said to be looking for a couple of defensive starters and right now, these four big-name players are being linked to them.
4 Big-name free agents linked to Cleveland Browns in 2023 offseason
4. Dre'Mont Jones, DT
While many Cleveland fans also root for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Browns front office hasn't traditionally gone out of their way to sign Buckeyes. Of course, Denzel Ward is one of the top players on the Browns defense but outside of him, there aren't many OSU products to be found.
That could change this year should they decide to go after Dre'Mont Jones who is about to hit the open market. And once he does, Andrew Berry is expected to kick the tires.
Looking into Jones makes a lot of sense for the Browns since he's capable of playing defensive tackle as well as defensive end. He's been a force in Denver, with 133 tackles and 22 sacks in his first four seasons and would be a huge upgrade on the defensive line for Cleveland.
The one question with Jones is going to be his asking price. Rumors suggest he wants nearly $20 million per season, which is pretty steep for a franchise that's shied away from paying defensive tackles. Having said that, this is similar to the money Javon Hargrave will command and while Cleveland has also been linked to him, Jones is much younger and still an ascending player.