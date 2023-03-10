4 Big-name free agents linked to Cleveland Browns in 2023 offseason
3. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S
With Ronnie Harrison set for free agency, and John Johnson recently being released, the Browns are really thin at safety right now. They still believe in Grant Delpit and the former second-round pick was coming on strong as the 2022 campaign came to an end. Even so, they need more depth and that's why it's no surprise multiple safeties have been linked to them.
One such player is C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was a beast at Florida but somehow lasted until the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. That's where the New Orleans Saints came calling and he had three strong sessons with them, moving all over the field.
CGJ lined up at safety, slot cornerback, and even in a hybrid-linebacker role for the Saints — which is impressive considering he's all of 5-foot-11 and 210-pounds. Still, no matter where they asked him to line up, he did his job and did it well.
That's why it was a bit of a surprise when he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles along with a future seventh-round pick for a fifth and two sixth-round picks. Philly clearly win this trade as he recorded 67 tackles and six sacks in just 12 games — and still led the league in picks despite missing the final five contests.
He returned for the playoffs and had four tackles in the Super Bowl but now hits the open market. The Eagles would likely want him to return but he should be able to test his value and Cleveland is one of the teams expected to get in on the action.