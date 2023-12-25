4 big takeaways from Browns win over the Texans in Week 16
The Cleveland Browns won on the road in Week 16 and here are four big takeaways from the game
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns got their 10th win of the season and did so in impressive fashion. Coming into the day at just 2-4 on the road, they took it to the Houston Texans in a 36-22 blowout win. Now at 10-5 on the year, the Browns have a short week since they’ll be hosting the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
As they’re already prepping for that game, which will be their final home game of the season, we can take a minute to look back at their win over Houston with these three big takeaways.
4. Injuries continue to happen, but the Browns won’t quit
Throughout this season, injuries have been a concern for the Browns. They’re on their fourth quarterback of the season with Joe Flacco currently leading the way and have been without Nick Chubb since Week 2. Now, they have concerns about their special teams unit as well.
During the victory on Christmas Eve, Dustin Hopkins went out with a hamstring injury. With him sidelined, they had to go for two points following their final three touchdowns. Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran one in for two and Amari Cooper caught another. The one in-between was no good with Jerome Ford being stopped on his attempt.
Without Hopkins, there was no backup kicker but Corey Bojorquez was able to handle kickoffs. Unfortunately, he too was injured and that left D’Anthony Bell kicking the ball off for the Browns. The backup safety didn’t drill it, by any means, but still kicked the ball 42 yards when he was pressed into action.
Cleveland continued to deal with injuries at an insane level but they’re proving to be one of the more resilient teams in the league. That’s why it’s hard to ever count them out since nothing seems to dampen their confidence.