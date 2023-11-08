4 Bold Browns predictions: Deshaun Watson continues to progress against Ravens
Deshaun Watson takes another step for the Cleveland Browns in these 4 bold predictions in Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
3. Cleveland manages 150 yards on the ground
As has often been the case with this franchise, the Baltimore Ravens have been very stingy on defense, entering Week 10 ranked second in passing yards surrendered and eighth in rushing. They were even able to hold the Browns to just 73 yards through the air and 93 on the ground in their Week 4 win.
Of course, Cleveland was at a major disadvantage in that one with Deshaun Watson missing the game while Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his first NFL start. DTR had three interceptions and managed just 121 yards on 19-of-36 passing. Truthfully, Baltimore dared him to pass and he was unable to make them pay.
The rookie was benched after the performance and P.J. Walker took over until Watson returned from his shoulder injury. Walker was better but not by much, but that doesn't matter in this one.
With Watson back under center, the Ravens are going to have to respect Cleveland’s passing attack. That focus will open things up for the running backs as they gain at least 150 yards in Week 10. Hopefully, some of that comes from Pierre Strong, who really needs to see the field more — especially since he had 49 yards on just five attempts against Baltimore back in Week 4.