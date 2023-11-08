4 Bold Browns predictions: Deshaun Watson continues to progress against Ravens
Deshaun Watson takes another step for the Cleveland Browns in these 4 bold predictions in Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson has 3 TDs, no picks
The Browns offense started out slow against the Arizona Cardinals and Deshaun Watson was part of the reason for this. In his second attempt to return from a strained rotator cuff, Watson was low on several passes and seemed generally rusty.
As the game went on, he started to put it together. He hit Amari Cooper on a deep shot that went for 59 yards late in the first half.
That clearly helped him find his confidence because he was hitting his passes in stride for the entire second half. He finished 19-of-30 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.
His performance was exactly what the Browns needed to see with this showdown in Baltimore on the schedule. Watson has the talent to beat this team but he also needs to believe he can do it — and the rest of the offense needs to believe he can as well.
With some solid film to study and build on heading into Week 10, look for Watson to come out in this one looking like the player we saw in the final 30 minutes last week.
This final bold prediction is that his confidence from the Week 9 outing leads to him throwing three touchdowns while again having no turnovers against the Browns most fearsome rival.