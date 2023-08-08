4 Bold Predictions for the Browns against the Commanders in Preseason Week 1
• Demetric Felton looks like RB3
• Cameron Mitchell has a day
• DTR continues to shine
By Randy Gurzi
3. Cedric Tillman scores his first TD
Cleveland was deliberate about improving their wide receiving corps this offseason and they did just that. Not only did they trade the 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Jets for Elijah Moore and the 74th pick, but they then turned around and used that selection (which was their first pick) on Cedric Tillman.
The Tennessee product has great size for a wideout at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. He had a spectacular campaign in 2021 but an ankle sprain slowed him down in 2022. The Browns believe they wound up with a steal as he fell to the third round and even Deshaun Watson was thrilled with the pick due to his preference for big-bodied wideouts on the boundary.
In his first NFL appearance, Tillman made a few big plays including when he brought in a 12-yard pass for a first down during the team's opening drive.
On the following drive, he drew a holding penalty which resulted in another first down. Then, he capped off his night with a 20-yard gain on 3rd-and-13 — and even drew a penalty for a hold on that one.
Tillman's debut was beyond encouraging and it looks as though general manager Andrew Berry nailed this pick.
That will be even more evident if this bold prediction comes true — which would result in Tillman scoring his first touchdown at the NFL level.
Ideally, this would happen with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was Tillman's high school teammate. Getting them on the field together should result in something positive.