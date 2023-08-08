4 Bold Predictions for the Browns against the Commanders in Preseason Week 1
• Demetric Felton looks like RB3
• Cameron Mitchell has a day
• DTR continues to shine
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cameron Mitchell gets in on the rookie fun
Several rookies stood out for the Browns in the Hall of Fame Game including the aforementioned Cedric Tillman as well as Dawand Jones and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They even saw undrafted rookie Hassan Hall come into the game and run for 34 yards on five attempts — thanks in large part to an 18-yard gain.
It was easy to see the offensive rookies taking flight with DTR leading the offense and Tillman picking up three first downs in the first half. It was also impossible to miss the massive Jones out there bullying defensive linemen as he surrendered no pressures at all.
What wasn't as easy to spot was the play of one of the defensive rookies, Cameron Mitchell. A fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, Mitchell finished the night with just one tackle but he still played very well in coverage. PFF even had him as the fourth-highest-rated defensive player in the game — but that also highlighted how tough it will be for him to see the field since A.J. Green and Caleb Biggers finished slightly ahead of him.
Mitchell is expected to have a role in this defense, and should make the roster even though the secondary is incredibly crowded. Still, it would help him to make a play that stands out and in this bold prediction, that's what happens.
One week after watching all of the offensive rookies get the love, Mitchell finds a way to take a pass away and allow the defensive rookies to have their moment in the spotlight as well.