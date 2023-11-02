4 Bold Predictions: Browns defense makes life tough on Cardinals in Week 9
• Special Teams stays special
• Moore and Njoku go for 6
• Clayton Tune will be under pressure
By Randy Gurzi
3. Browns defense Tunes up Cardinals with 4 sacks
It was a bit of a surprise to see the Cardinals give up on Josh Dobbs after trading a fifth-round pick for him (and a seventh) before the start of the season. They ended up with eight starts out of him and then traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round selection.
With that move being done, Arizona showed that they believe Kyler Murray will be back soon. He's still not expected to go against Cleveland, which means rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune would be in line to start.
Tune has made one appearance, coming in during a loss to the Seahawks a couple of weeks ago. He completed his only attempt for four yards, which means there's not much tape at all on him — at least not at the pro level.
Even so, the Browns defense has to be one of the worst to make a first start against. Not only do they have Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson playing at elite levels but Grant Delpit and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are flying around the field.
That's not even mentioning how strong the defensive line has been, especially Myles Garrett who comes into this one with 8.5 sacks.
This defense will be getting after Tune throughout the day and while he's a very good athlete, his ability to run might lead to him attempting to escape the pocket rather than throw the pass away. That will play into the hands of Garrett and the rest of the defenders, who rack up four sacks on the rookie in this bold prediction.