4 Bold Predictions: Browns defense makes life tough on Cardinals in Week 9
• Special Teams stays special
• Moore and Njoku go for 6
• Clayton Tune will be under pressure
By Randy Gurzi
2. David Njoku, Elijah Moore each score a TD
One of the more frustrating whiffs in the Browns loss to the Seahawks was when they were inside the red zone and P.J. Walker forced an incompletion to Amari Cooper. As soon as the ball hit the ground, the replay was shown and Elijah Moore was wide-open on a crossing pattern. Had Walker simply looked to his left, he would have seen No. 8, and the two could have connected for the easiest touchdown of the year.
Instead, they had to settle for three points, and eventually, Seattle won 24-20. Those four points there would have loomed large, not to mention the momentum that could have swung in the road team's favor had they connected.
It would have also been huge for Moore, who has yet to score a touchdown with Cleveland. He's been solid with 27 receptions for 256 yards but the absence of Deshaun Watson is hurting him.
Walker could have used the touchdown as well, since he has just one this year. He did get this against Seattle when he found David Njoku for his first touchdown of the season.
In this game, look for Moore to finally get in the end zone and for good measure, Njoku should also be able to score his second. He's continued to be a reliable target and can step up again at home against Arizona.