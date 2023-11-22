4 bold predictions as Cleveland Browns take on Broncos in Week 12
• Okoronkwo keeps making plays
• Njoku hit the Jugs machine
• Garrett adds to his resume
By Randy Gurzi
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Cleveland Browns will travel to Denver this weekend to take on the Broncos. Earlier in the year, Denver was an absolute mess but they've turned things around over the past month. Russell Wilson has led them to four wins in a row and they look to get back in the AFC playoff picture with a win over Cleveland.
That's easier said than done, even with Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb out for the year. The Browns have proven to be one of the most resilient teams in the NFL, which is why Kevin Stefanski is a front-runner for NFL Coach of the Year. One team will have their streak end and the Browns can make sure it's not them if they can make good on these four bold predictions.
4. Ogbo Okoronkwo gets a strip sack
This past week was a huge one for Ogbo Okoronkwo. A vastly underrated free agent signing this offseason, Okoronkwo became a father ahead of the Week 11 showdown. He then showed up for the game while still sporting his hospital bracelet.
On the field, he played like someone who was shot out of a cannon. Okoronkwo was firing off the line and found his way into the backfield constantly. He finished the game with five tackles, four of which went for a loss, and one sack. He added another quarterback hit for good measure.
That means on the season, he now has 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, and 10 quarterback pressures. He’s done everything this team expected him to do and has been an excellent No. 3 pass rusher behind Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith. And there’s no sign that he’s going to slow down anytime soon.
That’s why this bold prediction has him getting into the backfield once again and making life tough on Russell Wilson. Denver has been playing well and Wilson is dealing, but Okoronkwo will do his best to derail them. He does that with a strip-sack in this one as the defense again does all they can to help Cleveland’s offense.