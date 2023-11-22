4 bold predictions as Cleveland Browns take on Broncos in Week 12
• Okoronkwo keeps making plays
• Njoku hit the Jugs machine
• Garrett adds to his resume
By Randy Gurzi
3. David Njoku makes up for his drops with 10 receptions
David Njoku deserves a lot of praise for his play as of late. Against the Ravens in Week 10, he was bowling defenders over like a man possessed. A huge reason Cleveland pulled off the victory was due to Njoku gaining extra yards after every reception.
He also came up big during the final drive against Pittsburgh and finished the day with 56 yards on seven receptions. However, he also had a few drops. One was in the end zone which led to the Browns settling for a field goal. Two were on the second-to-last drive and could have been devastating if the defense didn’t forced a quick three and out.
After the game, Njoku didn’t hold back. He said he was glad the team got the win but that he needs to be better. He added that he would be hitting the Jugs machine to work on his hands and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he even Face Timed him to show his dedication to improving.
That’s the mindset Njoku has and it’s why he turned into one of the best tight ends in the game. He’s gone from being a suspect blocker to a huge asset in this department and now that he’s focused on eliminating the drops, there’s no reason to believe he won’t find success once again.
In this bold prediction, that’s exactly what he does. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who targeted Njoku 15 times last week, will keep throwing him the ball. This time, he will make the most out of those chances and finish with at least 10 receptions.