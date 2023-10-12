4 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns face 49ers in Week 6
• Elijah Moore finally scores for the Browns
• Myles Garrett outshines a DPOY
• The Warden gets it done
By Randy Gurzi
2. Myles Garrett outshines Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa is one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL. Taken second overall in 2019 out of Ohio State, Bosa won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year that season after recording 47 tackles and nine sacks.
He's now in his fifth season and is on the heels of an 18.5 sack campaign that saw him win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award — which is an award Myles Garrett has made no secret he covets.
Garrett, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished fifth in voting for the award last year after recording 16 sacks for the second season in a row. He's already the Browns franchise leader in sacks with 80 and he's off to a hot start again in 2023.
The Cleveland defensive end already has 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in just four games. That's better than what Bosa has posted with just 1.5 sacks. This weekend, look for Garrett to continue to outshine Bosa as he records at least three sacks to help keep Cleveland in this game.
Bosa is the one with the award and much of that has to do with the 49ers winning more often than Cleveland has. But in this game when they're on the same field, it will be Garrett who proves to be the better pass rusher (and he will do so against a better offensive line than Bosa will face).