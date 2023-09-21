4 Bold Predictions for Cleveland Browns in Week 3 against Tennessee Titans
• Hunt has a triumphant return
• Watson finds his rhythm
• Myles Garrett shows out
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson completes 70 percent of his throws with no picks
So far this year, the Tennessee Titans have played in two very tightly contested games, losing to New Orleans 16-15 in Week 1 while beating the Chargers 27-24 last weekend. Their defense was able to hold up well against the run in each contest, giving up a total of 130 yards on 48 attempts — which is an average of just 2.7 yards per carry.
While that's admirable, Tennessee hasn't been strong at all against the pass, surrendering a total of 610 yards in their first two games. Derek Carr ended Week 1 with 305 yards on 22-of-33 passing with a touchdown and one interception. In Week 2, Justin Herbert also went for 305 yards while completing 27-of-41 passes with two touchdowns and no picks.
That means this defense is allowing the opposing team to complete 66 percent of their passing attempts which has to be music to the ears of Deshaun Watson.
Entering Week 3, he's completing just 55.1 percent of his attempts for 389 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. He has more than enough talent to improve those numbers and this is the type of defense he can do it against.
This final bold prediction is that Watson completes 70 percent of his attempts while having his first game without a pick. That will go a long way toward ensuring the Browns don't fall to 1-2 with the Ravens coming up next.