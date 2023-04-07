4 Boom or Bust prospects the Cleveland Browns could draft in 2023
Browns Boom or Bust prospect No. 3: Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
As the Browns continue to bolster their wide receiver room with weapons for Deshaun Watson, the draft provides plenty of dynamic options. One enticing option is Stanford’s Michael Wilson.
The 6-foot-2, 213-pound receiver has a ton of likable traits that project well to the next level. Wilson has inside/outside versatility with the capability to play the role of a primary Z receiver in the NFL. Even though Wilson is not a burner, he effectively creates separation early in his routes and is able to maintain that separation through the catch point.
With the ball in his hands, Wilson is a full day of work for defensive backs to bring down. He plays the game with an intensity that shows up in all aspects of his skill set. Wilson is the type of player that coaches love to coach, and teammates gravitate towards.
So, what’s the rub? Of all the abilities that Wilson consistently demonstrates, availability is not among them. In fact, Wilson has only played in 14 games over the past three seasons, battling a foot injury as well as an undisclosed injury that ended his final season with the Cardinals prematurely. That kind of red flag is difficult to overlook when deciding if a player would be a good fit to add to your roster.
Wilson made an excellent account of himself at the Reece’s Senior Bowl, consistently getting open and making plays. Did he demonstrate enough to put Berry and Stefanski at ease with his injury history? Only time will tell.
The tape on Wilson is limited, but what tape he has is enticing enough that some franchise is going to call his name at some point in the draft. But if Wilson is still sitting on the board in the fifth or sixth round, a team like the Browns might decide that the risk is worth the reward.