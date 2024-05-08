4 Browns who could lose their spot on the roster to a rookie in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have once again made some impressive moves during the offseason. For the third year in a row, they traded for a veteran wideout, this time adding Jerry Jeudy formerly of the Denver Broncos. He joins Amari Cooper — who they added in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 — and Elijah Moore — who was traded by the New York Jets in 2023.
Filling one of their primary needs led to a draft where they could truly focus on the best player available. That led to some high-value picks and while they don't have to lean on them as rookies, they won't hesitate to use anyone who makes them better.
That's why these four veterans could be in danger of losing their spot to one of the incoming rookies.
4. James Hudson III, OT
It was a bit of a surprise to see the Browns avoid adding an offensive tackle during the draft. They met with several prospects in this loader class but never pulled the trigger.
After the draft ended, they finally made a move and signed Jalen Sundell from North Dakota State. Sundell has the versatility to play any position but the Browns would be wise to try him at tackle. He might not be the permanent answer to replace Jedrick Wills but he's arguably a better option than James Hudson. The former Cincinnati prospect has been the primary reserve at left tackle but hasn't been too impressive.
He also could be on the bubble thanks to Sundell and veteran free agent Hakeem Adeniji.