4 Browns who could lose their spot on the roster to a rookie in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
3. Michael Dunn, OG
Last year, Michael Dunn was a surprise cut as the Browns trimmed their roster to 53 players. Undrafted in 2017 out of Maryland, Dunn started his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before heading to the Alliance of American Football. He even had a short stint in the XFL in 2019.
Dunn finally made it to the field in an NFL game with the Browns during the 2020 season — even starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the playoffs. He's never been a Pro Bowl player but he's proven to be a capable starter, and thankfully was brought back early in the season.
The veteran re-signed this year and enters 2024 as the most experienced backup interior lineman with 40 games played and six starts. While that experience is valuable, he's suddenly surrounded by talented players.
Third-round pick Zak Zinter is the main reason Dunn could lose his spot as the Michigan product has the potential to be a starter. There's also Jalen Sundell who can play multiple positions and Javion Cohen — an underrated free agent out of Miami the front office seems to be very high on.
Throw in Brian Allen and Luke Wypler and Dunn might find himself on the outside looking in during roster cuts once again.