4 Browns who were flying high against the Jets in playoff-clinching win
The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot with a win over the New York Jets and these four players were at their best
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jerome Ford, RB
Over the past couple of games, Jerome Ford has struggled to put up numbers. He had just 20 yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 15 followed by 25 yards in Week 16 against the Texans. That gave him a total of 45 yards on 23 attempts — which is an average of just 1.96 yards per carry. Not only did he outperform those numbers on Thursday, but he topped them in the first two quarters.
Ford went into the intermission with 59 yards on 10 rushing attempts which was impressive on its own. What was even better was his two receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns. That included a seven-yard catch to cap off the opening drive. He then scored on an impressive catch-and-run that covered 50 yards.
Joe Flacco was able to escape pressure on this one and even took a hit to the face which wasn't called. He then found Ford, who made four different Jets miss as he bowled his way into the end zone to make it a 34-17 lead for the Browns with just under 1:30 left in the second quarter.
By the time this one was over, Ford had 64 yards on the ground plus his 57 receiving yards. He now has over 800 yards on the year but more importantly, he heads into the final week of the regular season with a lot of confidence following this outing.