4 Browns who were flying high against the Jets in playoff-clinching win
The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot with a win over the New York Jets and these four players were at their best
By Randy Gurzi
1. Joe Flacco, QB
Joe Flacco just continues to impress. The Browns brought him in after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season and within a couple of weeks of signing, he was the new starter. They lost his first start, which was on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, but since then, it's been Flacco's world — and we're all just living in it.
Through four games, Flacco has led them to a 3-1 mark and had 300 yards in each of their past three contests. This week, he not only hit that mark again but nearly had it by halftime. Heading into the break, he had completed 16-of-22 passes for 296 yards with three touchdowns. That in itself already made headlines with No. 15 becoming the first player to ever throw 250 yards and at least two touchdowns in his first five starts with a team.
It was tougher to find open receivers in the second half without Elijah Moore, who had 61 yards and a touchdown before suffering a concussion. Cedric Tillman and Marquise Goodwin weren't getting the same separation Flacco is used to seeing from Moore and Amari Cooper, which led to just 13 yards in the second half.
Despite this, Flacco finished with 309 yards and three touchdowns. He did have a pick-six but he enters Week 18 with 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns despite playing in just five games. Cleveland needs Cooper and Moore healthy because they know they can beat anyone with Flacco as long as they have receivers getting open.