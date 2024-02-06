4 Browns most likely to have their contracts restructured this spring
The Cleveland Browns can get under the cap by restructuring these four contracts
By Randy Gurzi
Each and every offseason, there are several teams that find themselves on the wrong side of the salary cap. For years, that wasn't the case with the Cleveland Browns — but they also weren't very good. Now, they're suddenly a competitive team but with that comes a hefty price tag.
As was the case heading into 2023, the Browns are once again projected to be over the salary cap for the upcoming season. As it stands right now, OverTheCap.com has them overspending by just over $19.6 million. That might sound daunting but many teams have overcome much worse and still found a way to not only get under the cap but also find a way to sign a couple of high-priced free agents.
Cleveland should be able to do that with their roster, especially with these four players likely to restructure their deals during the spring.
4. Joel Bitonio, G
In November 2021, the Browns extended starting left guard Joel Bitonio to the tune of $48 million over three seasons. Bitonio, who is the longest-tenured player in Cleveland was praised by the front office for his hard work and dedication. They called him the "personification" of Cleveland Browns football after signing the deal.
Bitonio has continued to thrive, even making his sixth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl this season. With two years remaining on his extension, Bitonio comes into 2024 with a cap hit of $12.1 million — which is beyond fair for what he brings. Still, the Browns can free up an estimated $4.29 million if they were to restructure his deal.
The only issue there is that Bitonio is already expected to have a cap hit of $15.67 million in 2026 when he's not on the roster. Having said that, Andrew Berry has continued to find ways to stretch out deals and Bitonio could always land another extension, to free up even more space in the short term.
Estimated savings: $4.286 million
Still have your attention on Chiefs-49ers before you start thinking about offseason moves? Then maybe we can interest you in a $350 bonus just for betting $10. Bet365's "bet $5, get $150 guaranteed" offer means you get an automatic $150 bonus just for betting on the game — whether you win or lose! FanDuel's bonus is even bigger, at $200, and it automatically pays out if you bet $5 on either team and that team wins. Don't miss out on either offer, sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook to claim your $200 and sign up for Bet365 to claim your guaranteed $150 before the offers expire.