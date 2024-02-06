4 Browns most likely to have their contracts restructured this spring
3. Amari Cooper, WR
It's still crazy to think the Cleveland Browns landed Amari Cooper for a mere fifth-round pick. The Dallas Cowboys decided it was time to move on from Cooper and while they were correct in assuming CeeDee Lamb was ready for a larger role, they were incorrect in paying Michael Gallup and shipping off Cooper.
That worked out well for Cleveland as they've seen him haul in 150 receptions for 2,410 yards, with 14 touchdowns. He's not only giving them a No. 1 target but he's also stretching the field with 16.1 yards per catch over the past two seasons — and 17.4 in 2023.
Cooper even set the franchise record for the most yards in a single game when he had 265 yards on 11 receptions in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. As if that wasn't enough, he crossed the 1,000-yard mark on his first catch of that contest, making him the first player in team history to cross that receiving plateau in consecutive seasons.
Now heading into his third season with the team, Cooper has a cap hit of $23.8 million which is second on the roster behind Deshaun Watson. He's also in the final year of his deal, making him a prime candidate for a new deal.
At 30 years of age, he might not get a massive extension but it wouldn't be a shock to see Andrew Berry throw another two years on his deal with a couple of void years as well. OverTheCap.com has his estimated savings above $12.56 million, which would put a huge dent in the team's overage.
