4 Browns players already turning heads at OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
Throughout the offseason, the Browns made it clear they wanted to bring in a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. They wound up doing exactly that as they took UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round.
As it stands now, DTR is fighting with Kellen Moore for the QB3 spot behind Deshaun Watson and Josh Dobbs. Moore does have experience on his side since he was with the Browns for the entire 2022 campaign but Thompson-Robinson has been closing the gap.
According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, his maturity and preparation have been on full display and the rookie has impressed the coaching staff with his early knowledge of the playbook.
"The Browns like how DTR has grasped the playbook and has a mature approach to preparation. The other three QBs were with the team last year: Kellen Mond, Joshua Dobbs and Watson. The Browns believe DTR spending five years with Bruins coach Chip Kelly, who previous coached in the NFL, helped DTR. DTR made 48 starts for UCLA. His maturity is obvious." — Pluto, Cleveland.com
Given his draft status as well as the early returns, DTR feels like a lock to make this roster. From there, it's fair to ask how much he can improve his standing this season. Will he enter as QB3 or is there a chance he does enough to become the primary backup?