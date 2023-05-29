4 Browns players already turning heads at OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, WR
There's no player turning heads during camp quite as much as Elijah Moore and that's been the case since he first showed up.
Moore, who was the 34th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, entered the NFL with a lot of excitement. He's undersized at 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds but was a big play waiting to happen. He even finished his last collegiate season with one of the most impressive final stretches ever — going for an average of 13 receptions and 200 yards in his final three games.
With the Jets, he started out strong with 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie. But then in 2022, he was in the coach's dog house, and that led to his departure this offseason.
Still, at just 23 years of age, there's a lot to work with. And so far in practices, Moore is showing that — and he's said that he's ready to make the most of his fresh start.
He's already developed a rapport with Deshaun Watson and while it's just practices in shorts, he's displaying incredible speed and shiftiness.
Moore has a lot of the traits that this offesne was lacking in 2022. It's still early in 2023 but he's already turning heads and could be the missing piece for this receiving corps.