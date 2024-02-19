4 Browns we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
These four Cleveland Browns were unable to live up to expectations and appear to be busts following the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
After witnessing so many players succumb to injuries during the 2023 campaign, it's easy to see how well Andrew Berry has done building the Cleveland Browns roster. While he deserves praise for the work he's accomplished, we also can't say he has a 100 percent success rate — which is true of every general manager.
Berry has much more hits than he does misses but there are a few moves that didn't pan out. With that being said, here's a look at four players we can call busts as we make our way through the 2024 offseason.
4. Marquise Goodwin, Wide Receiver
In search of a deep threat to stretch the field, the Browns signed Marquise Goodwin in free agency this past season. Despite being 32 when added, Goodwin was still producing when given a shot. With the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, he had 387 yards and four touchdowns on 27 receptions.
With Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore as the top two receivers, there was a belief Goodwin would provide them with some extra juice. While he had a huge 57-yard reception in the comeback win over the Chicago Bears late in the season, his impact on the team was minimal.
In 12 games, the veteran wideout had just four catches for 67 yards and 33 yards on four rushing attempts. That's a total of 100 yards from scrimmage and more than half of this came on a single play.
To be fair, Goodwin struggled with blood clots in his lungs and legs during camp which negatively affected his timing in the offense. But even after having time to get up to speed, he continued to be an afterthought making this a signing that won't be remembered for long.