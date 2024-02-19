4 Browns we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
These four Cleveland Browns were unable to live up to expectations and appear to be busts following the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jacob Phillips, Linebacker
A third-round pick out of LSU in 2020, Jacob Phillips had the making of an NFL-starting linebacker. He missed seven games as a rookie but had 25 tackles and one pass defense. He was primarily a reserve but with their playoff spot already locked up, he got more time in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During their 24-22 win, Phillips showed off his potential with 10 tackles, one of which went for a loss, and landed a hit on the quarterback off the blitz. He added three more tackles in their playoff win against Pittsburgh and was expected to do more in year two.
That didn't happen since Phillips managed to play in just four games. He was placed on the IR in September with a biceps injury and returned in mid-December. Again, he finished strong with nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, and an interception in a Week 18 win over the Bengals.
Hopes were still high for Phillips but again, he spent much of the next season injured. This time, it was a pectoral injury that forced him out after just seven games. This was a major blow since he had 46 tackles and two sacks when he was on the field. But we haven't seen him in a regular season game since Oct. 23, 2022.
Phillips suffered a second pectoral injury and wasn't able to play at all in 2023. He's now entering free agency and there's not much of an expectation for him to return in 2024.