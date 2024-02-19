4 Browns we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
These four Cleveland Browns were unable to live up to expectations and appear to be busts following the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jedrick Wills, Left Tackle
Jedrick Wills, Jr. was the first player Andrew Berry ever selected in the NFL Draft. Taken at No. 10 overall in 2020, Wills was a tremendous right tackle for Alabama and made a successful transition to the left side as a rookie. Since that season, however, he's been a problem for their offense.
Wills' efficiency has digressed over the past three seasons and in 2023, he was one of the worst run-blockers in the NFL. In addition to his struggles in the run game, Wills was allowing pressure consistently as well. According to Malachy Gardner of Cleveland.com, Wills gave up pressure on 36.7 percent of his snaps early in the season — and had a blown block rate of 3.3 percent.
"Wills is one of the worst pass-protecting linemen in the league, and is responsible for allowing 36.7% of the Browns’ pressures this season, giving him no redeeming qualities in the passing game either." — Gardner, Cleveland.com
An MCL injury ended his season after eight games and while Wills was playing better before the injury, he has a long way to go in order to return to the form we saw in 2020.
He's going to get the chance to rebuild his image since the Browns picked up the fifth-year option in his deal and his 2024 salary is guaranteed. Even so, the leash will likely be short, especially if there's an addition made this offseason to challenge him,