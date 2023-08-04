4 Browns that stood out for the offense in the Hall of Fame Game
•A half-giant
• A big bodied play maker
•An electric factory at QB
• Nick Chubb's backup dancers
It might not count…but it’s football. The NFL kicked off their preseason when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets took the field in Canton, Ohio. With each team having inductees to be inducted on Saturday, it was a fitting Hall of Fame Game matchup.
With neither team sending out their starters to participate, it was a battle of the bottom two-thirds of the rosters. While the final score was inconsequential, we should point out that the Browns won 21-16, the performances were not. Here are four Browns who stood out on the offensive side of the ball.
Browns offensive standout No. 4: Dawand Jones, OT
It would be impossible to make a list of players that stood out in the Hall of Fame Game and not start with Dawand Jones. An absolute mammoth of a human being, Jones could have made this list even if he never left the huddle.
However, it was not just Jones’ imposing stature that made him a standout on Thursday night. Jones displayed the nimble feet and violent hands that made him an All-American while at Ohio State. Just as it did in college, Jones’ pass sets looked effortless, and he easily walled off defenders.
To find an athlete with his immense size that can move effortlessly as he does is rare, even in the NFL. Luckily for the Browns, Jones skipped out after one practice at the Senior Bowl, or he more than likely would not have been available where Andrew Berry selected him.
The Browns have handed offensive line coach Bill Callahan a massive piece of clay, and so far, it appears that Jones is being molded into a quality football player. If he keeps working at it, do not be surprised if this time next year, Jones is slated to be a starter.