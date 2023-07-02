Browns rookie Dawand Jones has 'made some strides'
Dawand Jones has yet to play a snap for the Cleveland Browns but the coaching staff says he's already making strides
By Randy Gurzi
In need of more depth on the offensive line, the Cleveland Browns added Dawand Jones out of Ohio State in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. A mountain of a man at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones played right tackle for the Buckeyes but is expected to learn both sides in the NFL.
Cleveland has yet to get to training camp but they wasted no time in getting Jones some work on the left side. During minicamps and OTAs, he spent time working behind Jedrick Wills, who will again be the starter on the blindside.
No one expects Jones to be ready to start right away and Cleveland has the luxury of allowing him to take his time with Wills and Jack Conklin entrenched as the starters. But they know they're possibly just one injury away from him entering the game and that's why it's encouraging to hear the coaches speak highly of the work he's done so far.
According to assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters, Jones is "coming along" and has "made some strides."
"Dawand, he’s coming along. I mean, he’s a rookie so he’s got a lot to learn and I think learning our system. But he’s made some strides there, so it’s just going to be a process for him cause like any rookie, it’s tough. But he’s a big, powerful man. If we can get him on track, I think it’ll be a great thing for us."- Peters
Those might not sound like ringing endorsements but the positive reviews this early on Jones are encouraging. They're also not unexpected.
Jones has the talent to be a long-term starter in the NFL but concerns about his weight kept him from going earlier in the draft. If he can keep the weight in check, Cleveland should wind up with one of the steals of the draft.