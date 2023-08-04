4 Browns that stood out for the offense in the Hall of Fame Game
•A half-giant
• A big bodied play maker
•An electric factory at QB
• Nick Chubb's backup dancers
Browns offensive standout No. 3: Cedric Tillman, WR
It's hard not to put a ton of expectations on a player when they are the team’s first draft pick, even if that player is not a first-round selection. Enter Cedric Tillman. The Browns first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft came in the third round when they took Tillman with the 74th overall pick.
The Hall of Fame Game was Tillman’s first opportunity to show Cleveland fans what they got when the Browns called his name on day two of the draft. Tillman did not disappoint. On the first series of the drive, Tillman announced his presence with a 12-yard reception.
On the following drive, Tillman drew a defensive holding penalty. Then on the final drive of the first half, despite being held, Tillman violently broke off his route and hauled in a 20-yard gain.
If you are the Browns coaching staff, you saw what you needed to see. Tillman displayed a keen awareness of coverage, showed his ball skills, and played with a physicality that is commensurate of a wide receiver of his size. Tillman was also a plus as the motion blocker in the run game.
Tillman finished his preseason debut with two catches on three targets for 35 yards. It is becoming easier to envision Tillman carving himself out a role in this offense as the season progresses.