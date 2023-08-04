4 Browns that stood out for the offense in the Hall of Fame Game
•A half-giant
• A big bodied play maker
•An electric factory at QB
• Nick Chubb's backup dancers
Browns offensive standout No. 1: The Running Backs
Browns running back coach, Stump Mitchell had a heck of a night on Thursday. Every back that Mitchell put into the game saw success. First up to the plate was John Kelly Jr. Kelly played more a of traditional Browns running back role in the first quarter.
But just as he has during the Browns last three preseasons, Kelly showed patience and power. Kelly understands the scheme and allows his linemen to set up their blocks. He finished the night with 42 yards on 10 carries with an additional 27 yards on four receptions and a receiving touchdown, another typical John Kelly Jr. preseason game.
Demetric Felton seized his opportunity on Thursday night. Felton finally got a real audition at running back for the first time in his three seasons as a member of the Browns. For a team needing a third-down receiving threat at running back, Felton used his skill set to the fullest.
Felton led the Browns in rushing gaining 46 yards on only seven carries, including a 16-yard touchdown scamper on the first drive of the second half. For Cleveland, the most encouraging aspect of Felton’s performance was his ability to execute runs out of the shotgun. That's something that could provide an extra dynamic element for a team that's looking to transition to a pass-heavier scheme.
Hassan Hall made his debut on Thursday night and made a decent account of himself. The undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech made the most of his limited opportunities. Hall gained 34 yards on five carries and showed excellent burst and an ability to hit the hole and get north.
If Hall can keep stacking positive showings with the opportunities he receives this preseason, he could be a practice squad candidate.