4 Browns under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
These 4 Cleveland Browns haven't been able to win fans over
By Randy Gurzi
3. James Hudson, OT
There were some serious issues with the offensive line in 2023 for Cleveland, especially at tackle. While Jedrick Wills had his share of concerns when it came to ability, the rest of the problems that plagued this team centered around durability. Or a lack thereof.
Jack Conklin, their star right tackle, was lost for the year in Week 1. Losing him was a major blow but the Browns were fortunate enough to be able to turn to Dawand Jones. A rookie from Ohio State, Jones proved to be ready for the opportunity despite being a fourth-round pick.
Jones ended up playing in 11 games but he too had issues with injuries. He missed a couple of starts and had to rotate in and out of a couple of games before being sent to the IR. His departure meant the Browns were moving down the depth chart once again. This time, it was James Hudson who took over and he struggled to replace what Jones and Conklin offered.
In addition to his problems on the right side, Hudson also struggled when he played on the left side in place of Wills. Eventually, Geron Christian stepped into that spot and while he wasn't great, he outperformed Hudson — which is a shame since Hudson was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and Christian was signed off the street late in the year. Looking ahead, fans are surely ready for a swing tackle with a little more upside.