4 Browns under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
These 4 Cleveland Browns haven't been able to win fans over
By Randy Gurzi
2. David Bell, WR
When the Browns landed David Bell in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was assumed they got a steal. Bell was a stat-machine while at Purdue, hauling in 232 receptions for 2,946 yards with 21 touchdowns in just 29 career games. His stock slid when he headed to the Scouting Combine and failed to put up great testing numbers — with his 4.65 in the 40-yard dash sticking out like a sore thumb.
Despite the Combine, fans saw him as a player who could replace Jarvis Landry as a trusted slot receiver who catches everything that comes his way. During training camp in 2022, that's exactly what Bell showed. He was a precise route-runner and dropped nothing.
But when the regular season began, he was a forgotten player. Bell finished his rookie campaign with just 24 receptions for 214 yards with no touchdowns. Then in year two, he had 27 yards in Week 2 and then picked up just one reception for six yards over the next seven weeks. He did have a 68-yard performance in Week 18 while hauling in four receptions and scoring twice but that was in a meaningless game.
Bell was also targeted often in the lone playoff game since Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper were both less than 100 percent. While he had eight receptions against Houston, he managed just 54 yards — a mere 6.8 yards per catch. At this point, Bell has proven he can catch the ball but he simply can't create separation and when their top players are out, he's not going to offer much. Fans are ready for someone else to come in and make teams regret focusing too much on the other receiving options.