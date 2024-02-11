4 Browns under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jedrick Wills, LT
Back in 2020, Jedrick Wills was bracing for stardom. The first player Andrew Berry ever selected as a general manager, Wills made a huge transition as he went from right tackle at Alabama to the left side for Cleveland. Despite having to work with his coaches virtually due to Covid restrictions, Wills played well and seemed to be the permanent solution on the blindside. He was even popping up in Progressive commercials with Baker Mayfield, showing off his personality.
Since then, his career has been trending in the wrong direction. Wills struggled with nagging injuries and was inconsistent in his play. By 2022, he was seen as a major problem on the offensive line and his poor body language did him no favors.
Despite the struggles, Cleveland picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal ahead of this past season — so his contract is fully guaranteed for 2024. Wills again struggled early on, especially when it came to run blocking. As he slowly started to turn things around, a knee injury in Week 9 ended his season.
Looking ahead to 2024, there's a chance the Browns decide to draft someone who can eventually replace Wills but with that guaranteed deal under his belt, it's hard to see a scenario where he's not the starter at left tackle in Week 1. Even with that being the case, fans are beyond ready for a change.