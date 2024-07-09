4 Browns whose stock has fallen ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
With the Cleveland Browns training camp set to start in just a few weeks, there will be no shortage of stories to follow. We’ll all be watching to see if Deshaun Watson looks healthy and comfortable. We’ll also be waiting to see if Amari Cooper gets a new deal and ends his holdout.
There’s even going to be an eye on Nick Chubb. He has yet to practice but has been at the facility and could be back sooner than expected.
While those stories will dominate the headlines, there will be much more to monitor. That includes seeing if these four Browns with falling stock can turn things around.
4. Jerome Ford, Running Back
The calls for a new backup running back had grown to deafening levels in 2023. There was concern that Jerome Ford, who had eight rushes as a rookie, wasn’t ready to be the No. 2 back.
Cleveland had faith in him and when Chubb suffered his knee injury, Ford was the guy. The Browns bright Kareem Hunt back but Ford was the featured back.
He finished with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage but was aided by several big runs. Overall, he was less than effective and once again entered the offseason without much hype. He also has to fend off D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines.
3. Siaki Ika, Nose Tackle
A third-round pick in 2023, Siaki Ika was supposed to be the primary nose tackle off the bench. Instead, he spent the majority of his rookie season inactive. He finally got into the action when Maurice Hurst was injured, appearing in four games.
Ika didn’t do much to stand out when given his shot. In 100 defensive snaps, he recorded zero tackles. The Browns might be patient with him but with their depth on the defensive line, he might also be on the hot seat already.
2. Jedrick Wills, Jr., Left Tackle
At this point, it’s hard to imagine Jedrick Wills, Jr. having a lower stock. He was the first player Andrew Berry selected in the draft and was solid as a rookie. Since then, however, he’s gone in the opposite direction.
Wills has struggled with both run blocking and pass protection over the past three seasons. He’s also had durability concerns which have impacted his performance.
The front office seems to be higher on Wills than most since they brought in no competition. Even so, this is a huge season for him as many fans are ready to wave goodbye.
1. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
This last one isn’t so much on the player as it is his circumstances. By all accounts, Elijah Moore was a good player in 2023. In his first year with the Browns, he had 59 receptions for 640 yards and two touchdowns. He would have loved to score more times than twice but overall, the numbers were respectable — especially when factoring in the quarterback carousel.
Heading into 2024, Moore is suddenly in danger of losing his spot. He already slid to No. 3 on the depth chart with the arrival of Jerry Jeudy. There are also reports that Cedric Tillman could take snaps from him as well following a strong showing in minicamp.
Moore is a talented wideout who enters free agency in 2025. His stock might have taken a dip but he has a chance to change the narrative and then cash in big time next year.