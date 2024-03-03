4 Browns WR targets who stood out at the Scouting Combine
Which wide receiver prospects made a case for themselves on Saturday?
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns need wide receiver help and they haven't been shy about their desire to land some depth in the upcoming NFL Draft. During their time at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Browns met with several wideouts as they aim to find help alongside Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.
Thankfully for them, this is a deep class with some exciting prospects. While general manager Andrew Berry already had some targets in mind, these four prospects did all they could to make their case even stronger by standing out at the NFL Scouting Combine.
4. Malik Washington, Virginia
Ideally, the Browns will look for someone with more size to play wide receiver. They have Amari Cooper who is 6-foot-1 and 210 on one side with Elijah Moore at 5-foot-10 and 180 across from him. But they won't be a victim to measurements, which is good for Malik Washington who they met with during the combine.
Washington measured in at just 5-foot-8 and 191 pounds but he proved during the drills on Saturday that he can hold his own. He ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and added a 42.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-6-inch broad jump.
As impressive as he was in those drills, the gauntlet was where he stood out. Washington runs routes with supreme confidence and displayed soft hands as he hauled in everything.
In Cleveland, he would be a weapon in the slot which would keep Cooper and Moore on the outside — and despite popular opinion, Moore is arguably better on boundary than in the slot. That makes Washington a player to watch, especially after his performance on Saturday.