4 Browns WR targets who stood out at the Scouting Combine

Jermaine Burton is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 132 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/VaCHs5HV8m pic.twitter.com/Yxsf0uQZtL