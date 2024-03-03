4 Browns WR targets who stood out at the Scouting Combine
Which wide receiver prospects made a case for themselves on Saturday?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jermaine Burton, Alabama
Originally with the Georgia Bulldogs, Jermaine Burton had 901 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons. He was excellent at stretching the field, going for 19.1 yards as a sophomore and 17.0 overall in 24 games.
Burton then transferred to Alabama for his final two seasons and continued to develop his skills. He had 677 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 followed by 798 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. What was most impressive, however, was his continued ability to get deep, averaging 20.5 yards per catch in his final collegiate season.
Heading into the draft, Burton is still someone who gets overlooked. He was solid in every category but didn't stand out in any one area. Burtin had a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, topped 11 feet in the broad jump, and had a 38.5-inch vertical.
For that reason, he could slide into Day 3. If so, he's going to be a steal for whoever drafts him.
Cleveland might not be willing to wait until the third day to add receiver help and it would be hard to blame them. But if they did, they could do a lot worse than Burton who even put an exclamation point on the end of the first set of receiver drills with several backflips.