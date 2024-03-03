4 Browns WR targets who stood out at the Scouting Combine
Which wide receiver prospects made a case for themselves on Saturday?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Tez Walker, North Carolina
All eyes were on Xavier Worthy when he broke the record with a 4.21 in the 40-yard dash but he wasn't the only receiver that impressed. In a loaded wide receiver class, there were several receivers to put up solid numbers with nine breaking the 4.4 mark, including Tez Walker from North Carolina.
Walker ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, which is a wildly impressive number — even if it didn't set a record. He continued to run drills after that and was just as impressive in everything else he did. Walker ended up topping 40 inches in the vertical leap and 11 feet in the broad jump.
As good as he was in these drills, it can be argued that his best performance was in the gauntlet. In this drill, receivers catch passes as they sprint across the field. Each pass is thrown from alternating sides as the player makes the 54-yard trek across the field.
While running through this exercise, players who trust their hands typically perform the best and move the fastest. Walker falls into this category as he was unbelievably smooth and caught every pass.
If Cleveland is interested, they're going to need to use the 54th pick on Walker and even then, there's a question as to whether or not he will be available. If he is, this would be an ideal selection for a team in need of wide receiver help.