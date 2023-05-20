4 Cleveland Browns candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jakeem Grant, WR/KR
When the Browns added Jakeem Grant last season, it seemed to be a huge move. A Pro Bowl return man in both 2020 and 2021, Grant should have given them a shot in the arm on special teams. In addition to this, there was some excitement about getting Grant involved in the passing game as well in 2022, as he was quickly becoming a star in camp.
Grant was making one spectacular catch after another in camp and was featured in the screen game as well. But then, it all came to an end when he suffered an Achilles injury which ended his season before it began.
Cleveland struggled to replace him in 2022 but there was still some speculation about his job security in 2023. That was due not only to the Achilles injury but also to the fact that he's over the age of 30 and trying to rehab a serious injury.
However, the Browns reworked his deal which made it possible for him to come back. But even so, he's still not guaranteed a spot.
Not only is there some competition on the roster but Cleveland might need to make some very tough decisions thanks to a crowded wide receiver corps. With Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman all seeming to be locks, the Browns will have to go thin at a different position in order to keep a return specialist.
Perhaps in the end, they elect to use players such as DPJ, or even Demetric Felton (who can play wide receiver and running back) as returners. They can also save over $1 million if they parted with Grant.
Having said all of that, the ball is in Grant's court. If he plays the way we saw in 2020 and 2021, he's not going anywhere. But any ill effects from the injury could lead to a different approach.