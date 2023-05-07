4 Cleveland Browns who could be entering their final season with the franchise in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns S Grant Delpit
Another LSU product, Grant Delpit was added in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (after the Browns decided to move up for him) but then missed his entire rookie season. An Achilles injury suffered early in camp caused him to wait until 2021 to make his debut, and when he did, he stood out.
Delpit, who fell to the second round when his stock dropped following a year in which he played through an ankle sprain, had 66 tackles and one pick. He played well overall but there were definitely some times where his youth showed through, which made sense considering this was his de facto rookie campaign.
That was the case again in 2022 but that wasn't all his fault. Delpit and John Johnson III were both similar players who were at their best when attacking the ball. Neither was excellent in deep coverage, which meant one was always out of position.
Delpit still finished with great numbers as he had 105 tackles, 10 pass defenses, and four picks. He should be even more effective in 2023 thanks to the addition of Juan Thornhill, who can play the deep zone role, allowing Delpit to be the heat-seeking missile he was at LSU.
The problem is, with Cleveland already committed to Thornhill, it's going to be hard to retain Delpit in 2024 — unless he's willing to take a hometown discount.