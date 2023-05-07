4 Cleveland Browns who could be entering their final season with the franchise in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
This one could hurt but it's very likely to happen. Even general manager Andrew Berry seems to think so, which is why he went out and got some insurance.
With their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns added Cedric Tillman from Tennessee. He's a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder who could very well replace Donovan Peoples-Jones. Both have similar builds (DPJ stands 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds) and have similar styles.
Each player excels at boxing out defenders to pull in contested passes while also having deceptive long speed. Peoples-Jones showed this as a rookie with 21.7 yards per catch on 14 receptions then putting up 17.6 yards per grab on 34 catches in 2021. Tillman also showed this during the 2021 campaign when he went off with 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns — while averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
Tillman's presence means the Browns are protecting themselves should Peoples-Jones continue to excel. A former sixth-round pick from Michigan, he had a career year in 2022 with 61 receptions for 839 yards with three touchdowns. He's developed each and every year in the league and another jump in production could be enough to make him too expensive to retain.
With Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper on the roster, they might not feel too bad about turning it over to Tillman, even if he's not the same cailber as DPJ.