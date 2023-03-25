4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2023
It's been a busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns. We're just over one week into the new year and they've already filled just about every hole they had on their roster, which sets them up nicely for the NFL Draft.
With the new faces in Berea, it's already looking rough for a few returning players. Here, we look at four Browns who are highly unlikely to make the cut to the 53-man roster in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Browns potential cut No. 4: Demetric Felton, RB/WR
When Demetric Felton was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he was an intriguing addition. While playing for UCLA, he spent time as both a running back and wide receiver and had the ability to return kicks as well.
His versatility helped him make the roster and appear in 16 games as a rookie but he never seemed to have a true role. He finished with just seven rushes for 24 yards that year but had 18 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Throw in his 227 yards on punt returns and 172 on kickoffs and it seemed he would be more involved in year two.
That ended up not being the case as he had one rush and just two receptions in eight games. He also lost his return duties as he struggled to field the ball cleanly.
Now with Jakeem Grant back on a team-friendly deal, it seems as though Felton will have no shot of making the roster without injuries happening ahead of him. It's almost unfair as his versatility meant he didn't spend enough time at running back early on and that would have been his best shot at making the team this year.