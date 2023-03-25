4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2023
Browns potential cut No. 3: Tommy Togiai, DT
A fourth-round pick in 2021, Tommy Togiai was an instant favorite since he came from Ohio State. Despite the fact that the NFL is full of Buckeyes, Cleveland hasn't really taken a lot of players from the program — although they did have a lot of success with Denzel Ward who they added in 2018.
Togiai wasn't a high pick like Ward (who was No. 4 overall) but he still had a decent collegiate career and played a position of need. That meant he would at least have a shot of not only making the team but possibly being a regular contributor.
Heading into his third season, that hasn't been the case. Togiai has played in 18 games with two starts but has just 348 snaps. His stat line is also minimal with only 29 tackles and one sack in that time. And it seems as though he's about to be the odd man out.
Cleveland added three defensive tackles so far with Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill. They did lose Taven Bryan and Hurst seems like a shot in the dark due to his injury history but Togiai is still in a tough spot.
Taking Hurst out of the equation, he still has Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Elliott, abd Roderick Perry to contend with, in addition to Tomlinson and Hill. With that being the case, it;s hard to see any scenario where he makes the roster in Week 1.