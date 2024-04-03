4 Cleveland Browns who need to change the narrative in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Narratives are tough to change in the NFL. When a player gets a certain reputation, it’s hard to shake it off. For the Cleveland Browns, they have a few players on their roster heading into 2024 with some narratives of their own.
Some are positive but there are those where players aren’t seen in the best of lights. Here we look at four such members of the roster who hope to change their narrative this season.
4. Juan Thornhill, S
A free agency addition in 2023, Juan Thornhill was welcomed with open arms. He was coming off a second Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs and was known for his skill in deep coverage, which was a major need for this defense.
Thornhill was active on social media throughout the offseason and adamant about changing the negative tone surrounding the team. He was also throwing out first pitches at Guardians games and fans were eating it up.
Then, things went in the wrong direction.
Injuries sidelined Thornhill for six games and he has no interceptions with just one pass defense. The lack of production led to frustration and suddenly the narrative shifted. Fans thought he spent too much time on social media and questioned his efforts.
The anger wasn’t justified since Thornhill’s desire to interact with fans has nothing to do with his performance. It’s also unfair to bash him for something everyone seemed to love before the season began. Thankfully, we’ve seen him get it done on the biggest of stages. There’s no reason to think he can’t turn it around and he needs to do so to change the narrative surrounding him.