4 Cleveland Browns who need to stand out in Preseason Week 1
By Mac Blank
For the average NFL fan, training camp and preseason games mean nothing, but it's everything to those whose jobs are on the line to make the final 53-man roster. Competition among the fluid spots available is always tight, meaning if you miss a few practices or don't have your best day, you could be one of the names called into the office to turn in your playbook.
The preseason games — while meaningless in the win/loss column — are the determining factor to those trying to make a name for themselves in the NFL. Below are four Cleveland Browns players who need to capitalize on their opportunity on Saturday vs. the Green Bay Packers.
WR David Bell
This has to be one of the most competitive wide receiver rooms the Browns have seen in years. Third-year WR David Bell is not only fighting an uphill battle for targets but there's no guarantee he will make this roster.
Five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper is back for another season, Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Browns and had his contract extended, and then there's Elijah Moore who has a make-or-break season himself. Behind Bell on the depth chart are hungry young guys rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash, third-year draft pick Michael Woods, and even Matt Landers is making plays in camp
The biggest problem with Bell is that he doesn't possess any traits that differentiate him from the rest of the group. His frame is average and he doesn't have the speed to get true separation or pick up chunks of yards after the catch.
While his hands are consistently good, he's had less than 400 receiving yards in two years. It's hard to consider him a lock with this production. A dominant performance vs the Packers could show everyone that while he doesn't pass the eye test, he belongs in a very crowded WR room