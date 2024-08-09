4 Cleveland Browns who need to stand out in Preseason Week 1
By Mac Blank
OT James Hudson
A rookie's career path after being drafted to the NFL starts one of two ways: either they are eased in, have a backup role learning from the starters for a year or they are thrown out to the field their first year and told to swim. Fourth-year Offensive tackle James Hudson is the latter.
Across his first three seasons, Hudson has started 14 games and while he hasn't been disastrous in his swing tackle role, he hasn't exactly shown he is starter material either.
Surrending 57 pressures in 14 starts for an offensive tackle in the AFC North simply can't happen. Of course, he's only 24 but Hudson has to show this camp he's worthy of a roster spot or he won't make the final 53.
It's common sense he is below guys like All-Pro Jack Conklin, 2nd-year stud Dawand Jones, and 2020 first-round draft pick Jed Wills on the depth chart, but Hudson now has legitimate competition at the fourth offensive tackle spot. Free agent acquisition Hakeem Adeniji has started one more career game than Hudson but has given up 14 fewer QB pressures. The good news is both Jack Conklin and Jed Wills have yet to be cleared on a physical so Hudson has plenty of opportunity to show this weekend vs Green Bay he deserves to have a spot on the team this season.