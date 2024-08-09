4 Cleveland Browns who need to stand out in Preseason Week 1
By Mac Blank
RB Pierre Strong
For some the easiest way to make a final 53-man roster is to start on a position at special teams, for others, the only way to make a spot on the roster is special teams. In all fairness to Pierre Strong, Jr., he is absolutely buried on the running back depth chart.
Nick Chubb is a top-five back in the league when he's healthy, D'onta Foreman provides immense value on short distance/goalline carries, Jerome Ford was top 10 statistically in receiving for running backs, and Nyheim Hines was signed specifically to be a return specialist. So where does this lead for Pierre Strong?
Well, Strong has two great things going for him: one is he's healthy and two he has return experience in the NFL. Like most of the others on this list, the player ahead of him, in this case, Nyheim Hines, has yet to be cleared from injury.
Not that there's any chance Strong can't make himself a case in the running back room, but 338 total scrimmage yards last season doesn't give him a leg to stand on. He needs to make waves this weekend because the second Nyheim Hines shows he is healthy, the Browns will give Hines the chance to show them he's the returner they are paying him to be.